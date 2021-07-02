Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDSU) Stake Lowered by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDSU) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,238 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUDSU. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at $13,661,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at $12,047,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at $9,363,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at $8,891,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at $6,186,000.

MUDSU stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

