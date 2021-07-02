Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.50. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$13.36, with a volume of 779,894 shares traded.

MTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.85.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.23.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.93%.

About Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.