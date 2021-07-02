Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$14.75 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.85.
Shares of Mullen Group stock traded up C$0.18 on Friday, hitting C$13.54. The company had a trading volume of 279,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,992. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$7.43 and a twelve month high of C$13.95.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
