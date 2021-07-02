Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$14.75 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.85.

Shares of Mullen Group stock traded up C$0.18 on Friday, hitting C$13.54. The company had a trading volume of 279,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,992. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$7.43 and a twelve month high of C$13.95.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$310.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

