Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of ALLETE worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ALLETE in the first quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 333.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 1,346.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ALLETE by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

ALE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

ALE opened at $70.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $72.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

