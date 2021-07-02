Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,906 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 176.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $167.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,931 shares of company stock worth $29,030,763. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

