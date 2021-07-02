Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Invests $3.17 Million in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 220,151 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $8.60 on Friday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FCEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

In other FuelCell Energy news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

