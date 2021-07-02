Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,168 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUSA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,197,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 132,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after buying an additional 112,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $133.74 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.61 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.65%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

