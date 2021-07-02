Nano (NANO) Price Reaches $4.78 on Major Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $636.47 million and approximately $19.06 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $4.78 or 0.00014285 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,436.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,097.99 or 0.06274537 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $486.22 or 0.01454146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.17 or 0.00401274 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00156784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.68 or 0.00615146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.36 or 0.00425774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.22 or 0.00344599 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano's total supply is 133,248,297 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

