NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) Short Interest Up 83.3% in June

NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NanoFlex Power stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,931. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08. NanoFlex Power has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.28.
NanoFlex Power Company Profile
