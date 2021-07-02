NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) Short Interest Up 83.3% in June

NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NanoFlex Power stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,931. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08. NanoFlex Power has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.28.

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S.

