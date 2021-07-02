NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.94 Million

Equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce sales of $32.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.10 million and the highest is $34.46 million. NanoString Technologies posted sales of $22.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year sales of $148.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.25 million to $150.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $187.74 million, with estimates ranging from $184.13 million to $196.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

NSTG opened at $63.75 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.71.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $7,769,883.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,190,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,764,649.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,044,994.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,732 shares of company stock worth $9,812,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $190,000.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

