National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$93.60. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$92.77, with a volume of 2,195,200 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.50 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$98.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$98.80.

The company has a market capitalization of C$31.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$92.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

