National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE NGG opened at $63.90 on Monday. National Grid has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $2.2812 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. National Grid’s payout ratio is 127.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGG. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth $31,717,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 197,329.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,181,000 after buying an additional 323,621 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth $11,563,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 23.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,914,000 after buying an additional 114,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

