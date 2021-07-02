National Pension Service Cuts Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 687,091 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Citizens Financial Group worth $30,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,564,000 after buying an additional 1,292,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,793,000 after buying an additional 716,986 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,999,000 after buying an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,050,000 after buying an additional 36,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $46.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.