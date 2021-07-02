National Pension Service Grows Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Tyler Technologies worth $27,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,582,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,517,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.22.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $459.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.11 and a beta of 0.57. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

