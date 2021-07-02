National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of IDEX worth $26,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 5.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,626,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the first quarter valued at $322,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 14.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in IDEX by 554.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.88.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $219.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.89. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $155.16 and a 52 week high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

