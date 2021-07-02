National Pension Service Purchases 351 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $25,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.00.

TDY opened at $421.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $424.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.19 and a 52 week high of $457.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

