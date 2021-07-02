National Pension Service Sells 7,108 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

National Pension Service lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,108 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $30,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,065,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,605,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

NYSE MTB opened at $147.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $88.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Barclays raised their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.