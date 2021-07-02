National Pension Service Trims Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

National Pension Service lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,649 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $28,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 54,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after buying an additional 26,091 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $128.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.35. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $83.67 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

