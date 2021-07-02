Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

GASNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.17. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.