Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $16.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.19.

NAVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Navient stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. Navient has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

