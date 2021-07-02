Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,232,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53,659 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Navient were worth $46,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Navient in the first quarter valued at $1,547,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Navient in the first quarter valued at $384,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 268.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 224,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 163,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Navient by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Navient by 79.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 276,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 122,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Navient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.94.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a current ratio of 14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.83. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

