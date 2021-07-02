NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.24). NeoPhotonics reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.

NPTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Shares of NPTN stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 5,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.87 million, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 0.98.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $223,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,640.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $814,116.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,833.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,212. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 234,873 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,728,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after buying an additional 84,800 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after buying an additional 398,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after buying an additional 124,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

