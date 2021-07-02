NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 71.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTAP stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $84.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.74.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

