NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.890-$0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.450-$4.650 EPS.

NTAP stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. NetApp has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $84.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.09.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.74.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.