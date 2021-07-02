Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $8.71 Million Stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.19% of Superior Group of Companies worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $379.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $140.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.33 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

