Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 761,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,297 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 207.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.07. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

PAGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

