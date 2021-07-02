Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 108,721 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,721 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.21% of SailPoint Technologies worth $9,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after buying an additional 92,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after buying an additional 521,579 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIL. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -256.89 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. Equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $97,832.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,543,666 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

