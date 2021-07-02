Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 123,652 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,652 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.57% of New Mountain Finance worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 316.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 32,610 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.29 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.40.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.61% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.19 million. Equities analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NMFC. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

