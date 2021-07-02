Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 89,972 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 89,972 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $10,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,235,000 after buying an additional 360,480 shares in the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.11. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.48.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.028 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.03%.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.31.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.