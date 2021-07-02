NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Shares Down 5.9%

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) was down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.89. Approximately 1,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 155,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NPCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($21.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($20.96). The firm had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeuroPace news, Director Frank M. Fischer bought 50,000 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,947. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 588,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 287,352 shares of company stock worth $4,884,984 over the last ninety days.

About NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

