Neutron Reaches Market Capitalization of $134,158.97 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutron has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutron has a total market cap of $134,158.97 and $4.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 56.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000077 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Neutron

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Neutron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

