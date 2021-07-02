New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Up to $1.78

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.78, but opened at $1.82. New Gold shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 17,100 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NGD shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.03.

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in New Gold by 57.0% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 90.4% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

