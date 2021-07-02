New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $155,000 Stock Position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Orion Energy Systems worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,677,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,558,000 after buying an additional 52,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OESX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Roth Capital cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OESX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.