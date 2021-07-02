New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $170,000 Stock Position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,421,000 after acquiring an additional 130,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 40,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 64,062 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Penn Virginia in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $954.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96. Penn Virginia Co. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $25.69.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

