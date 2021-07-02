New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $207,000 Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 34.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMD opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $294.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 21.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

