New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,115 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 592,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $1,412,000. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 10.7% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZN shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

