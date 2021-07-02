New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of BM Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMTX opened at $12.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75. BM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $18.35.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

BM Technologies Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

