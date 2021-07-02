Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the May 31st total of 206,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 49,369 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 7.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEXA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.90. 70,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,139. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -80.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $602.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

