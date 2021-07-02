NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,590 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,290,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,523,000 after buying an additional 164,367 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,800 over the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $55.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.35 and a beta of 0.96. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.