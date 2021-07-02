NextDAO One Day Trading Volume Hits $135,245.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. NextDAO has a market cap of $3.02 million and $135,245.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NextDAO has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001932 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00044816 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00052928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,046,628,337 coins and its circulating supply is 2,006,396,228 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

