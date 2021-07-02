NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s 6th Largest Position

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 286.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 246,000 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 5.8% of B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $25,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,560,082. The stock has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.98.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $629,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,108 shares of company stock valued at $15,848,703. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

