Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,731 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.29% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,051,000 after acquiring an additional 58,272 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $71.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $703.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $51.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

