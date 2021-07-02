Niftyx Protocol Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $5.79 million and $353,500.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00053003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00018181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.42 or 0.00681632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00080432 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

