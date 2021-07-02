Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 269.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,697,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $37,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 101,346 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 74,486 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 55,407 shares during the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $496,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,890.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Locke sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $107,152.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,357.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,819 shares of company stock worth $7,476,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.21. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

