Northern Trust Corp Buys 37,396 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Continental Resources worth $38,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,582 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,554,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $5,705,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLR shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -95.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 3.31. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.76.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.61%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

