Northern Trust Corp Has $38.89 Million Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $38,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,905,000 after purchasing an additional 389,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 30,539 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 600,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,777,000 after purchasing an additional 50,178 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

AUB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of AUB opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.