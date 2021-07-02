Northern Trust Corp Has $40.36 Million Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775,920 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,690 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.70% of Cryoport worth $40,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Cryoport by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Cryoport by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 8.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Cryoport by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,742 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $246,311.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 747,177 shares of company stock valued at $44,878,227 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.74. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

