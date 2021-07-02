Northern Trust Corp Has $40.82 Million Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,046,693 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Yelp were worth $40,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yelp by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $334,779,000 after purchasing an additional 408,817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after buying an additional 31,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,710 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $47,841,000 after buying an additional 111,575 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,033,700 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $33,771,000 after purchasing an additional 190,200 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of YELP opened at $40.89 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $173,612.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock worth $1,210,010. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays started coverage on Yelp in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.16.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.