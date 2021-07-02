Northern Trust Corp Purchases 15,839 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 369,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,839 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $39,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $4,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $2,048,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at $24,408,279.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $657,755.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,670.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,493 in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHH shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

NYSE CHH opened at $120.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.83 and a 12 month high of $123.77.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

