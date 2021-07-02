Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,352 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.84% of nVent Electric worth $39,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $44,196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,904 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $32,638,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $18,797,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $13,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,183,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

